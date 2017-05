Sept 15 Voyager Therapeutics Inc Says Under Agreement, Agreed To Purchase Co

* Voyager Therapeutics Inc says licenses novel gene therapy capsids from California Institute of Technology

* Exclusive rights to novel AAV capsids, intellectual property and related technology

* Will further compensate Caltech upon achievement of certain development, regulatory milestones and share royalties upon potential commercial launch