Sept 15 Shell:

* Agreement for sale of Shell's remaining downstream businesses in Denmark, including Fredericia refinery, to Dansk Olieselskab ApS

* Deal for approximately $80 million including working capital

* Says completes shell's exit from downstream activities in denmark

* Approximately 240 people who are employed by A/S Dansk Shell will remain employed by the company as it transfers to new ownership

* Sale is expected to complete in 2017, subject to regulatory approval

* Shell's upstream interests in denmark are not impacted by this transaction