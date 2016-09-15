Sept 15 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Rigel restructures to focus on fostamatinib
commercialization
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc says plans to build a
commercial organization to support potential launch of
fostamatinib
* Says rigel has reduced its workforce by 38%, resulting in
elimination of 46 positions
* Reduction and refocus is expected to provide approximately
$17-20 million in savings annually going forward
* Still assessing full charges associated with measure
including about $5.7 million in cash-related restructuring
expenses
* Says workforce reduction mostly in research area
* Says cash-related restructuring expenses are expected to
be recorded predominantly in Q3 of 2016.
* Donald Payana has retired from board and from position as
executive vice president and president of discovery and research
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: