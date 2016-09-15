Sept 15 Norway Royal Salmon Asa

* Sparebank 1 Markets sells 2.35 million Norway Royal Salmon shares, equivalent to 5.4 pct of the share capital

* After the sale Sparebank 1 Markets owns 1.7 mln shares in Norway Royal Salmon, equivalent to 3.9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)