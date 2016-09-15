Sept 15 Beni Stabili SpA SIIQ :

* Signs mortgage loan contract for the total amount of 710 million euros ($798.54 million)

* Contract provides also for the possibility to increase the loan up to 810 million euros

* Proceeds will be used mainly to prepay corporate loans maturing in 2017 and mortgage financing maturing in 2020 and 2021

* Loan, secured by the portfolio of properties leased to Telecom Italia, has a maturity of eight years and a coupon below 1.8 percent Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)