BRIEF-Depuy Synthes awarded U.S. Department of Defense contract for orthopaedic products
* Depuy Synthes awarded U.S. Department of Defense contract for orthopaedic products
Sept 15 Tribune Media Co :
* On Sept 14, 2016, Tribune Media entered into a settlement agreement with commissioner of U.S. internal revenue service
* Company expects to make payments to federal and state tax authorities during Q4 of 2016
* Agreement with commissioner of U.S. internal revenue service to resolve income tax dispute regarding 2008 formation of Newsday partnership
* Did not report taxable gain on deal because transaction was structured to comply with partnership provisions of internal revenue code
* Total cash tax impact resulting from agreement is expected to be substantially consistent with company's previous expectations Source text - (bit.ly/2cQoHKM) Further company coverage:
* Depuy Synthes awarded U.S. Department of Defense contract for orthopaedic products
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.