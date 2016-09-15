Sept 15 Tribune Media Co :

* On Sept 14, 2016, Tribune Media entered into a settlement agreement with commissioner of U.S. internal revenue service

* Company expects to make payments to federal and state tax authorities during Q4 of 2016

* Agreement with commissioner of U.S. internal revenue service to resolve income tax dispute regarding 2008 formation of Newsday partnership

* Did not report taxable gain on deal because transaction was structured to comply with partnership provisions of internal revenue code

* Total cash tax impact resulting from agreement is expected to be substantially consistent with company's previous expectations