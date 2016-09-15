BRIEF-Depuy Synthes awarded U.S. Department of Defense contract for orthopaedic products
* Depuy Synthes awarded U.S. Department of Defense contract for orthopaedic products
Sept 15 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc
* BioMarin announces EMA validation of Brineura (cerliponase alfa) marketing authorization application for treatment of CLN2 disease, a form of batten disease
* Says decision from European Commission is anticipated by Q3 of 2017
* BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc says validation of MAA confirms that submission is accepted and starts formal review process by EMA's committee for human medicinal products
