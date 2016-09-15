BRIEF-Depuy Synthes awarded U.S. Department of Defense contract for orthopaedic products
* Depuy Synthes awarded U.S. Department of Defense contract for orthopaedic products
Sept 15 MeetMe Inc
* Repurchased approximately $2 million worth of its common stock in open market
* Department has issued a permit authorizing meetme to issue shares of common stock in merger
* California department has determined that terms and conditions of offer, sale of MeetMe common stock in its proposed merger with Skout, Inc. are fair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Depuy Synthes awarded U.S. Department of Defense contract for orthopaedic products
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.