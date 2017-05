Sept 15 Finansinspektionen:

* Says SEB Investment Management increased on Sept. 14 its holding in Nordax Group AB to 8.3 million shares, corresponding to 7.48 pct of Nordax' shares and votes

* Prior to transaction SEB's holding in Nordax was 1.4 mln shares