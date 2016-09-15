Sept 15 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces FDA approval of YOSPRALA for secondary prevention of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events in patients at risk for aspirin associated gastric ulcers

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc says YOSPRALA U.S. commercial launch planned for first week of october

* Each study achieved its individual primary endpoint

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc says Aralez sales force will be expanded by 85 to 110 sales representatives by launch

* Says studies demonstrate yosprala clinical benefit