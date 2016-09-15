BRIEF-Depuy Synthes awarded U.S. Department of Defense contract for orthopaedic products
* Depuy Synthes awarded U.S. Department of Defense contract for orthopaedic products
Sept 15 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Announces FDA approval of YOSPRALA for secondary prevention of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events in patients at risk for aspirin associated gastric ulcers
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc says YOSPRALA U.S. commercial launch planned for first week of october
* Each study achieved its individual primary endpoint
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc says Aralez sales force will be expanded by 85 to 110 sales representatives by launch
* Says studies demonstrate yosprala clinical benefit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Depuy Synthes awarded U.S. Department of Defense contract for orthopaedic products
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.