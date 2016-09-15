China stocks rise as govt calms regulation worries; HK shrugs off cyber fears
* China cyber-security stocks surge after global cyber attack
Sept 15 (Reuters) -
* India to sign Rafale deal with France on September 23
* India to pay 7.87 billion Euros for 36 Rafale fighters - Ndtv
Source text - bit.ly/2cXGhkI
* China cyber-security stocks surge after global cyber attack
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.42% 01.42% 01.42% (May 12) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% ---------------------------------