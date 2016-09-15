BRIEF-Aramus Q1 net loss widens to 284,470 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE OF 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 786,020 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Sept 15 Freddie Mac
* Freddie Mac prices new $2.25 billion two-year reference notes(r) security
* Issue, Cusip number 3137EAED7, was priced at 99.957 to yield 0.896% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kingstone announces the addition of Carla D’Andre to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: