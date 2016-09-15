Sept 15 Air Liquide Canada

* Air Liquide Canada- Upgrade will begin in September 2016 and is expected to be complete in April 2017

* Air Liquide Canada- Expects that almost 80% of company's investment will be spent in Hamilton and surrounding communities

* Air Liquide Canada- Announced it will upgrade an Air Separation Unit (ASU) in response to greater demand for oxygen, nitrogen, and argon