Romania's parliament fills central bank board's vacated seat
BUCHAREST, May 15 Romanian lawmakers approved on Monday the appointment of Eugen Nicolaescu to the central bank board, filling a deputy governor position vacated last year.
Sept 15 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
* Made a revocation order related to completed acquisition by DX Network Services Ltd of Legal Post (Scotland) Limited and First Post Limited
* Order revokes initial enforcement order imposed on July 4 2016 and is without prejudice to CMA's ongoing investigation into acquisition (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BUCHAREST, May 15 Romanian lawmakers approved on Monday the appointment of Eugen Nicolaescu to the central bank board, filling a deputy governor position vacated last year.
* Sterling Bancorp provides update to release of CRA supervisory information and pending Astoria merger