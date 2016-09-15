Yum China to buy majority stake in delivery services firm Daojia
May 15 Yum China Holdings Inc said it would buy a controlling stake in food delivery services firm Daojia to expand delivery services for its KFC and Pizza Hut chains in the country.
Sept 15 Twc Enterprises Ltd
* TWC Enterprises limited announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Says to purchase up to 1.4 million common shares
* All common shares purchased by TWC under normal course issuer bid will be cancelled
* Purchase up to 1.4 million common shares in total, being about 5% of issued and outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cohbar, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results