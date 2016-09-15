Yum China to buy majority stake in delivery services firm Daojia
May 15 Yum China Holdings Inc said it would buy a controlling stake in food delivery services firm Daojia to expand delivery services for its KFC and Pizza Hut chains in the country.
Sept 15 Range Resources Corp :
* Range merger with Memorial Resource Development Corp receives all required stockholder approvals
* Says approximately 99.3 pct of shares voted in favor of issuance of common stock to acquire MRD
* Transaction is expected to close Friday, September 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Yum China Holdings Inc said it would buy a controlling stake in food delivery services firm Daojia to expand delivery services for its KFC and Pizza Hut chains in the country.
* Cohbar, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 financial results