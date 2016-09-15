Sept 15 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Says approves to transfer 6.5 million euros ($7.3 million), or 0.02 euro per share gross, for future dividends

* Says as part of merger will issue 146.7 million new shares at 10.4 euro per share, total issue premium amounts to 1.53 billion euros

