BRIEF-Aramus Q1 net loss widens to 284,470 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE OF 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 786,020 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Sept 15 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :
* Says approves to transfer 6.5 million euros ($7.3 million), or 0.02 euro per share gross, for future dividends
* Says as part of merger will issue 146.7 million new shares at 10.4 euro per share, total issue premium amounts to 1.53 billion euros
* Kingstone announces the addition of Carla D'Andre to its board of directors