Sept 15 American Express Co

* U.S. Small Business Card Member Loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total at August end 1.1 % versus 1.1% at July end

* USCS card member loans net write-off rate - principal only at August end 1.6% versus 1.6 percent at July end

* USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total at August end 1.1 % versus 1.1 percent at July end

* U.S. Small Business Card Member Loans net write-off rate - principal only at August end 1.6 % versus 1.5% at July end