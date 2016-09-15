BRIEF-M4B Q1 net profit down at 457,545 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 457,545 ZLOTYS VERSUS 550,670 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Sept 15 Esprinet SpA :
* H1 net profit 10.4 million euros ($11.69 million) versus 13.2 million euros year ago
* H1 sales 1.24 billion euros versus 1.24 billion euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
* Fortinet - expanding to federal sector with launch of a public sector subsidiary and a newly-appointed board of directors