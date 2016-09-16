BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 15 Oragenics Inc :
* Co and Koski Family Limited partnership entered into an amendment to June 30, 2016 unsecured promissory note - SEC filing
* Amendment increases interest rate on note from three percent per annum to six percent per annum commencing on September 30, 2016
* Says amendment extends maturity date of note from September 30, 2016 to December 31, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2cbEcf2) Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.