BRIEF-ECN Capital to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering
Sept 15 Harsco Corp :
* Harsco Corp says intends to use cash proceeds to reduce outstanding debt
* Transaction includes termination of certain obligations of company under joint venture arrangement with CD&R. Harsco received cash of $145 million
* Total value realized from transaction is approximately $232 million
* Transaction has no impact on co's 2016 outlook for adjusted operating income and free cash flow as disclosed with its q2 results on August 4, 2016
* Expects to record a non-cash accounting loss on this equity investment of about $45 million, or a loss of $0.56 per share after tax in q3 2016
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150.0 million - sec filing