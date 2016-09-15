BRIEF-ECN Capital to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering
* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering
Sept 15 Community Health Systems Inc :
* On Sept. 14, 2016, board of company elected and appointed Tim L. Hingtgen as president and chief operating officer Source text - bit.ly/2cAoptP Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150.0 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qjNDDa Further company coverage: