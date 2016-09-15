BRIEF-New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
Sept 15 Goldfield Corp :
* Approved an extension, until September 30, 2017, of company's stock repurchase plan, originally adopted on September 17, 2002 Source text - bit.ly/2cMNAZm Further company coverage:
* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products