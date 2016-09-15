BRIEF-LeadFX reports Q1 loss per share of $0.08
* LeadFX - no guarantee that co will be able to refinance bridging facility and notes, secure sufficient financing to fund commitments to its lenders
Sept 15 Rowan Companies Plc :
* Amendment provides that Rowan will receive cash payments totaling approximately $96 million
* Rowan announces amendment of customer contract
* An amendment to its drilling contract with Cobalt International Energy, L.P., regarding drillship Rowan Reliance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Natural Alternatives International, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 Q3 results