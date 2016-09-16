BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Sept 16 Witbe Net SA :
* Wipro and Witbe announce the establishment of a global strategic partnership to deploy offers for tests, validation and monitoring Source text: bit.ly/2cZoo4X Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility