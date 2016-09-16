BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Vimpelcom Ltd :
* Vimpelcom ltd. announces pricing of 142,500,000 ADSs (American Depositary Shares) by selling shareholder Telenor east holding II AS
* Priced offering by selling shareholder Telenor East of 142.5 million ADSs at a public offering price of $3.50 per ADS
* Vimpelcom says will not receive any proceeds from sale of ADSs by Telenor
* Resulting in net proceeds to Telenor of $486,281,250
* Telenor has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option
* from today to purchase up to 21,375,000 additional ADSs at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.