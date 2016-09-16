BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Sept 16 Watchstone Group Plc :
* HY underlying business revenues improved to 31.9 mln stg (2015: 28.8 mln stg); total loss before tax 8.2 mln stg (2015: loss of 32.3 mln stg)
* Will look to make a further return of capital of approximately 1 stg per share if warranty escrow is released to US
* If warranty escrow is released as anticipated, then would expect to make return of capital before end of Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility