Sept 16 Avanti Communications Group Plc :

* Discussions are on-going with interested parties

* Intends to request best and final indicative offers for a potential acquisition or any strategic investment in company

* Capital expenditure expected to be approximately $110 mln, $80 mln and $25 mln in FY2017, FY2018 and FY2019 respectively

* Has engaged in discussions with a number of potential acquirors or investors around a strategic transaction

* Is soliciting consent of holders of its senior secured notes to issue additional notes in lieu of cash to pay october coupon

* Revenue is now expected to grow at a rate of 35-40 pct p.a. Over next 2-3 years

* Guidance assumes that company makes savings in certain capex programmes

* Will also continue to explore an M&A transaction and will update shareholders in due course