UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Sept 16 Car And General (Kenya) Ltd :
* Co's subsidiary entered into JV agreement with CMI Africa Holding BV (Cummins BV)
* The 50:50 JV partnership to consolidate sales, service and support of cummins products in East Africa
* New jv will begin operating in first half of 2017
* JV will take over full-line distributor business from C&G, Cummins' current distributor in East Africa Source text for Eikon: [j.mp/2d2y8HR] Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.