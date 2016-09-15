Romania's parliament fills central bank board's vacated seat
BUCHAREST, May 15 Romanian lawmakers approved on Monday the appointment of Eugen Nicolaescu to the central bank board, filling a deputy governor position vacated last year.
Sept 15 Montea CVA :
* Montea develops a new customised crossdock centre of ca. 8,000 m² for Mainfreight in Genk (be)
* Says its investment in crossdock centre project amounts to ca. 7.3 million euros ($8.21 million) and will generate initial yield of 7.3 pct as of Q2 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2cu524U Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BUCHAREST, May 15 Romanian lawmakers approved on Monday the appointment of Eugen Nicolaescu to the central bank board, filling a deputy governor position vacated last year.
* Sterling Bancorp provides update to release of CRA supervisory information and pending Astoria merger