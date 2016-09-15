Sept 15 Montea CVA :

* Montea develops a new customised crossdock centre of ca. 8,000 m² for Mainfreight in Genk (be)

* Says its investment in crossdock centre project amounts to ca. 7.3 million euros ($8.21 million) and will generate initial yield of 7.3 pct as of Q2 2017