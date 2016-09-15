BRIEF-Kingstone reports addition of Carla D’Andre to its board
* Kingstone announces the addition of Carla D'Andre to its board of directors
Sept 15 Fitch Ratings
* fitch: bayer, monsanto deal structure reflects financial risks
* Recent consolidation in the industry has led to significant reduction of consumer choice
* Monsanto deal - expect intense regulatory scrutiny, particularly in us, eu
* Monsanto deal- continue to expect bayer's 'a' rating will fall by at least two notches on completion, but remain in 'bbb' category
* Dryships Inc - has taken delivery of previously announced 115,666 deadweight tons aframax tanker built in 2012, which will be employed in spot market