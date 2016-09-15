Sept 15 Fitch Ratings

* fitch: bayer, monsanto deal structure reflects financial risks

* Recent consolidation in the industry has led to significant reduction of consumer choice

* Monsanto deal - expect intense regulatory scrutiny, particularly in us, eu

* Monsanto deal- continue to expect bayer's 'a' rating will fall by at least two notches on completion, but remain in 'bbb' category