Romania's parliament fills central bank board's vacated seat
BUCHAREST, May 15 Romanian lawmakers approved on Monday the appointment of Eugen Nicolaescu to the central bank board, filling a deputy governor position vacated last year.
Sept 15 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Freddie Mac announces intent to sell seventh STACR offering of 2016
* Freddie Mac -STACR 2016-DNA4 has a reference pool of single-family mortgages with an unpaid principal balance of more than $24.8 billion Source text :
BUCHAREST, May 15 Romanian lawmakers approved on Monday the appointment of Eugen Nicolaescu to the central bank board, filling a deputy governor position vacated last year.
* Sterling Bancorp provides update to release of CRA supervisory information and pending Astoria merger