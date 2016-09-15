BRIEF-Kingstone reports addition of Carla D’Andre to its board
* Kingstone announces the addition of Carla D'Andre to its board of directors
Sept 15 Callon Petroleum Co:
* Callon Petroleum Company announces pricing of upsized $400 million placement of senior unsecured notes
* Private placement of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125 pct senior unsecured notes due 2024 at par
* Placement represents an increase of $50 million over aggregate principal amount previously announced
* Dryships Inc - has taken delivery of previously announced 115,666 deadweight tons aframax tanker built in 2012, which will be employed in spot market