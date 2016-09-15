BRIEF-M4B Q1 net profit down at 457,545 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 457,545 ZLOTYS VERSUS 550,670 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Sept 15 Custom Solutions SA
* Signs agreement to acquire 55 percent stake in a webmarketing agency Advertise Me Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 457,545 ZLOTYS VERSUS 550,670 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Fortinet - expanding to federal sector with launch of a public sector subsidiary and a newly-appointed board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: