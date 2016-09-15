BRIEF-Kingstone reports addition of Carla D’Andre to its board
* Kingstone announces the addition of Carla D'Andre to its board of directors
* Kirin seeks partner in bid to revive Brazil beer business - Nikkei
* Kirin will start negotiating with Heineken, other companies for a possible partnership to get its struggling beer business in Brazil back on track - Nikkei
* Anheuser-Busch Inbev and Grupo Petropolis are said to be among the others that have shown interest in partnership with Kirin - Nikkei
* Kirin will also consider selling a stake in its Brazilian subsidiary to solidify the partnership - Nikkei
* Dryships Inc - has taken delivery of previously announced 115,666 deadweight tons aframax tanker built in 2012, which will be employed in spot market