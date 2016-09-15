Sept 15 Nikkei:

* Kenko Mayonnaise on track to generate roughly 2.3 bln yen ($22.4 mln) operating profit in the April-September half, up 26% on the year - Nikkei

* Kenko Mayonnaise sales are seen climbing 7% to around 35.5 billion yen in the April-September half - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2cd3rlQ)