BRIEF-ECN Capital to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering
* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering
Sept 15 (Reuters) -
* Fitch rates $100mm California Gos 'Aa-' ; outlook stable
* Fitch on California GOs - Rating reflects its large and diverse economy that supports strong, albeit cyclical revenue growth prospects
* Fitch - "California is better positioned to withstand future economic downturn than has been case in prior recessions due to institutional improvements"
* Fitch on California GOs - Rating also reflects solid ability to manage expenses through economic cycle, and a moderate level of liabilities Source text for Eikon:
* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150.0 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qjNDDa Further company coverage: