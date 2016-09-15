Sept 15 (Reuters) -

* Fitch rates $100mm California Gos 'Aa-' ; outlook stable

* Fitch on California GOs - Rating reflects its large and diverse economy that supports strong, albeit cyclical revenue growth prospects

* Fitch - "California is better positioned to withstand future economic downturn than has been case in prior recessions due to institutional improvements"

* Fitch on California GOs - Rating also reflects solid ability to manage expenses through economic cycle, and a moderate level of liabilities