BRIEF-ECN Capital to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering
Sept 15 FCA US LLC
* Recalling about 1.4 million vehicles in U.S. to resolve a condition that may prevent air-bag, seat-belt pretensioner deployment capability in certain crashes
* The company is aware of three fatalities and five injuries that may potentially be related to this condition Source text (bit.ly/2cIJq6c)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150.0 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qjNDDa Further company coverage: