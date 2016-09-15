MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 15 Savaria Corp :
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.065 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance market