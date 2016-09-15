BRIEF-ECN Capital to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering
* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering
Sept 15 Novavax Inc :
* Novavax Inc says "consistent with our previous clinical experience, vaccine was well tolerated"
* Resolve trial did not demonstrate vaccine efficacy
* Attack rate for phase 3 primary objective was approximately 25% of that observed in phase 2 trial
* Topline data from our phase 2 rollover trial suggest improved vaccine efficacy from a second year of dosing
* Resolve trial, a phase 3 trial of our RSV F vaccine in 11,856 older adults, did not meet pre-specified primary, secondary efficacy objectives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150.0 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qjNDDa Further company coverage: