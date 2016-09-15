BRIEF-New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
Sept 15 Alphatec Holdings Inc :
* Cross, who previously served as Alphatec's ceo between 2012 and 2014, succeeds James Corbett
* Appointed Leslie H. Cross, chairman of Alphatec's board, to role of chief executive officer on an interim basis
* Cross will continue his role as chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products