BRIEF-New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
Sept 15 Clearwater Capital Management Inc :
* "urged formation of a special committee of Canexus board to fully and fairly consider value-maximizing alternatives"
* Has demanded that Canexus establish a special committee with non-conflicted advisors to oversee process
* Clearwater Capital urges canexus board to engage in negotiations with chemtrade and suspend proposed note offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products