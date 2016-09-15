BRIEF-New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
Sept 15 Comscore Inc :
* Issues identified in investigation by audit committee with assistance of King & Spalding Llp
* Committee concluded that company's consolidated financial statements for years ended December 31, 2014 and 2013 should no longer be relied upon
* Transactions under review in investigation principally relate to nonmonetary transactions.
* Committee concluded that co's consolidated financial statements for qtrs ended Sept 30, 2015, June 30, 2015 and March 31, 2015 should no longer be relied upon
* Audit committee has been investigating issues raised by message and matters related to co's revenue recognition practices, disclosures and internal controls Source text - bit.ly/2cJ2Fg7 Further company coverage:
* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products