Sept 15 Silver Standard Resources Inc :

* Ongoing exploration expenditures for Marigold Mine forecast to remain in line with recent spending at $2 million - $4 million per year

* Marigold Mine expected to average 220,000 ounces/year producing between 200,000-240,000 ounces each year for period 2017 - 2021