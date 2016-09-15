BRIEF-New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
Sept 15 Silver Standard Resources Inc :
* Ongoing exploration expenditures for Marigold Mine forecast to remain in line with recent spending at $2 million - $4 million per year
* Marigold Mine expected to average 220,000 ounces/year producing between 200,000-240,000 ounces each year for period 2017 - 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products