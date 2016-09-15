BRIEF-New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
Sept 15 Avnet Inc :
* Proceeds from borrowings under term loan credit agreement will be used to finance a portion of cash consideration among others
* Obligations of lenders to fund loans under term loan credit agreement expires on February 27, 2017
* Avnet inc says on September 14, 2016 co entered into a senior unsecured term loan credit agreement with Avnet Holding Europe BVBA
* Term loan credit agreement provides for single borrowing by borrowers of up to eur 500 million in aggregate with a maturity date of 3 years Source text - bit.ly/2cAxenv Further company coverage:
* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products