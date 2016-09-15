BRIEF-New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
Sept 15 Logitech International SA :
* Acquired Mad Catz interactive's Saitek(REG) brand, Saitek line of flight, space simulation game controller assets for $13 million in cash
* Says asset acquisition is not considered material to Logitech's quarterly or full year financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Gold offers to buy Parlane's Big Bear property for C$2.5 million
* Ricebran Technologies and Zurvita renew long-term proprietary ingredient supply agreement and sign long-term manufacturing agreement to produce Zurvita branded products