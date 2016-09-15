BRIEF-LeadFX reports Q1 loss per share of $0.08
* LeadFX - no guarantee that co will be able to refinance bridging facility and notes, secure sufficient financing to fund commitments to its lenders
Sept 15 (Reuters) -
* Unilever is in talks to acquire Jessica Alba's Honest Co.; Unilever is seeking discount to company's recent $1.7 billion valuation - CNBC, citing DJ
* LeadFX - no guarantee that co will be able to refinance bridging facility and notes, secure sufficient financing to fund commitments to its lenders
* Natural Alternatives International, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 Q3 results