BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Sept 16 Kaizen Discovery Inc :
* Kaizen and HPX agree to convert outstanding loan into common shares of Kaizen
* Agreed with HPX to convert full amount of principal and interest owing on loan facility provided to Kaizen by HPX
* Loan totaling approximately C$5.07 million, will be converted into common shares of Kaizen at conversion price of C$0.1575 per share
* As a result of conversion, amount owing on loan facility to be reduced to zero and Kaizen will issue 32.2 million common shares to HPX Source text for Eikon:
