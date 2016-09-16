Sept 16 Kaizen Discovery Inc :

* Kaizen and HPX agree to convert outstanding loan into common shares of Kaizen

* Agreed with HPX to convert full amount of principal and interest owing on loan facility provided to Kaizen by HPX

* Loan totaling approximately C$5.07 million, will be converted into common shares of Kaizen at conversion price of C$0.1575 per share

* As a result of conversion, amount owing on loan facility to be reduced to zero and Kaizen will issue 32.2 million common shares to HPX