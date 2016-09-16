BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Sept 16 Raysearch Laboratories AB (Publ)
* Says Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham selects Raystation
* Says the agreement includes both clinical and research licenses, and the installation will include adaptive planning, multi-criteria optimization, automated breast planning, scripting and radiobiology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility