* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Sept 16 Lauritz.com Group A/S :
* Buys about 2.4 percent of its issued bonds with ISIN code SE0005999521 for 7.6 million Swedish crowns ($894,518)
* Bonds are acquired at rate 99.25
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility